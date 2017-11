2018 Fixtures: Leeds Rhinos - Champions travel to Wolves on opening night

Have your say

Super League champions Leeds Rhinos now know who they will start their title defence against in 2018.

Here is the full list:

February

Thurs 1: Warrington Wolves A 7.45pm Sky

Thurs 8: Hull KR H 7.45pm Sky

Sun 25: Widnes Vikings A 3pm

March

Fri 2: Catalans Dragons H 8pm

Thurs 8: Hull FC H 7.45pm Sky

Fri 16: St Helens A 7.45pm Sky

Fri 23: Castleford Tigers H 7.45pm Sky

Fri 30: Huddersfield Giants A TBC

April

Mon 2: Salford Red Devils H TBC

Sun 8: Wakefield Trinity A 3pm

Fri 13: Wigan Warriors 7.45pm Sky

Thurs 19: Hull FC A 7.45pm Sky

Sun 29: Hull KR A

May

Fri 4: Warrington Wolves H 8pm

Sat 19: Castleford Tigers (Magic Weekend) 7.30pm Sky

Sat 26: Catalans Dragons A 6pm

June

Fri 8: Huddersfield Giants H 8pm

Fri 15: St Helens H 8pm

Thurs 28: Wigan Warriors A 7.45pm Sky

July

Sat 7: Castleford Tigers A 7pm

Fri 13: Wakefield Trinity H 8pm

Fri 20: Widnes Vikings H 8pm

Fri 27: Salford Red Devils A 7.30pm