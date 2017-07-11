Dave Craven: Leeds Rhinos are looking ominous in top-four shake-up

WITH almost perfect timing, Leeds Rhinos have quietly reminded everyone that there might not necessarily be a new name on the Super League trophy this season after all.

Given Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull FC have each been such mainstays of the top-four this year, and none have ever won a Grand Final, it has been easy to go along with the presumption the inscribers at Old Trafford will be etching a fresh name onto the trophy on October 7.

Leeds Rhinos' Stevie Ward shows a clean pair of heels to Red Devils' Rob Lui. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Yet, for all that rookie trio have sailed high throughout, it is often forgotten the most successful team of the summer era have been up there alongside them for the majority of this campaign, too.

Indeed, as we head into the penultimate round of the regular season, Leeds have climbed into second having displaced Salford with a thrilling 50-24 win at AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

It is hard to understand why a team of such vintage has gone under the radar so much.

Perhaps it is because the likes of Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock, such key figures in so many of their seven Super League titles so far, are now long since retired and Zak Hardaker has been sold on, too, so they do not now exude as much authority as they once did. Or maybe it is because, for all of their grit and endeavour, Brian McDermott’s side have simply struggled to find rhythm for much of this season.

When it comes to the business end of the campaign, if they push on and secure a top-four place, Leeds will be the most experienced side in the mix. Dave Craven

Indeed, Sunday was only the second time the West Yorkshire club had amassed 50 points or more in a league game this term, the previous time also being at high-ranking opponents when they beat Hull FC 52-24 at Easter.

However, the fact they did eviscerate Salford in such a fashion spoke volumes for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the manner in which Leeds cut them open, with Danny McGuire, Matt Parcell and Joel Moon so incisive, demonstrated just how dangerous Rhinos remain. When everyone operates in such a style, they are as vibrant as ever, it is just consistently producing performances of that calibre has been their issue, a legacy maybe of last year’s painful episode in the Qualifers.

Secondly, let’s not forget, when it comes to the business end of the campaign, if they push on and secure a top-four place, Leeds will be the most experienced side in the mix.

That could be telling when it comes down to a semi-final – and just 80 minutes – for a place at Old Trafford.

For instance; Castleford, eight points clear at the top, are almost certain of a home semi-final spot already. However, people have quickly noted how much pressure will be on Daryl Powell’s long-time leaders come that moment given the club has only reached the semis once before and that was as long ago as 1999.

Will Castleford – by far the best team in 2017 – handle all the pressure that comes their way and, likewise, Salford if they last the pace during the Super 8s?

The beauty of the play-offs is that everything is on the line and there is so much jeopardy.

Hull, who fell at the semi-final stage last season, will feel better prepared to push on for only a second Grand Final appearance and first since 2006. That said, if Leeds can build on Sunday and maintain second-place for the culmination of the Super 8s, will anyone fancy going to Headingley on a Thursday or Friday night?

Furthermore, the Super 8s look like being eminently competitive and it would be foolish to forget about the other traditional big guns who have still yet to make their move.

Wigan Warriors have struggled for much of this year but two wins on the bounce, including Saturday’s impressive 32-10 success in Perpignan, sees them seventh, level on 21 points with St Helens in sixth.

These two clubs have 10 Super League titles between them, are three points behind Wakefield Trinity in fifth, just four adrift of Hull in fourth, and five off Salford in third. Both will believe they can string together a sequence of results over the next nine games to prey on their rivals’ relative inexperience and break into that top-four come the end.

Wigan, in particular, have England stars John Bateman, Michael McIllorum and Sam Tomkins fit again and the defending champions are looking ominous. Saints, too, have flexed their muscles, beating Hull on Friday to continue their impressive home form. They also beat Salford recently and lost by only four points at Castleford, and just two at Leeds. If they can turn narrow defeats on the road into wins, Justin Holbrook’s side will certainly pose a threat, too.