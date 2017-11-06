Former Leeds and Castleford prop Danny Ward named new London Broncos coach

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers prop Danny Ward has been confirmed as the new coach of London Broncos.

Dewsbury-born Ward, 37, was previously assistant to Andrew Henderson who left London last month to join the coaching staff at Warrington Wolves.

Danny Ward.

Ward moved to London – then known as Harlequins – in 2008 and made 103 appearances for the capital club before becoming under-16s coach in 2013.

He was Broncos’ under-19s boss from 2014 to 2016.

Son of ex-Leeds captain and coach David Ward, he began his career at Rhinos, playing 135 times and featuring in their 2004 Super League Grand Final triumph over Bradford Bulls.

Ward also had spells at Castleford and Hull Kingston Rovers and played for Great Britain at academy and senior level, as well as England under-21s and England ‘A’.

Ward, who will be assisted by Jamie Langley – son of another ex-Leeds player John Langley – said he is “over the moon” at landing the top job.

“I have to thank the chairman and chief executive for giving me this fantastic opportunity and look forward to getting back into pre-season and starting to mould a side who can, again, make the push for promotion to the Super League,” he stated.

“We have some great players at this club and I hope to give each and every one of them the benefits of my experiences and hope we can bring out the best in what I know is a very talented group.”

Henderson turned Broncos from Championship strugglers into title contenders, but Ward is relishing stepping into his shoes.

He added: “We already have a team in place behind the scenes who all know how the next one thinks and so the transition from the previous head coach should be relatively smooth and trouble free.”

Broncos chairman David Hughes said: “Danny has been a fantastic servant to the club here in London under its many guises.

“London Broncos prides itself on having the ability to bring players through the system and now we are bringing through someone who we think has the ability to become a great head coach.”