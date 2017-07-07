Search

Haven’t we met before? Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – last five meetings

Keith Galloway is tackled by Craig Kopczak and Ben Murdoch-Masila during the Qualifiers clash at Headingley last year.

Keith Galloway is tackled by Craig Kopczak and Ben Murdoch-Masila during the Qualifiers clash at Headingley last year.

0
Have your say

Salford Red Devils host Leeds Rhinos this Sunday in a battle between the teams in second and third places in the Super League table.

Here’s a look at the last five times the two teams have faced each other.

Back to the top of the page