Highlights: Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire switches focus to Grand Final

THERE was no fairytale Challenge Cup finish in Leeds Rhinos colours for Danny McGuire but he maintains his vanquished side can respond in Super League.

The veteran half-back had hoped to end his Headingley career – he leaves for Hull KR next term – with a third Wembley win.

However, Rhinos were left well-beaten 43-24 by Hull FC in Saturday’s semi-final.

Sitting second in the table, they start their Super 8s campaign at home to champions Wigan Warriors and must now switch attentions to Old Trafford.

“We have got a big hurdle in front of us and we’ve just got to keep playing,” said McGuire, as Leeds bid to quickly put their disappointment to one side.

“It’s our job to get up for the Super 8s. The intensity was high (in the semi-final) and there was a lot of pressure.

Ryan Hall scores the opening try for Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Sometimes that takes a lot out of you so we’ll have to be smart with what we do in the next few weeks.

“We’ve got to drive on with our Super League form now and make sure we stay in the top-four.”

Leeds planned on securing a sixth Wembley appearance in eight seasons but McGuire conceded Hull were simply too good.

“I never thought we had a hold of the game in that second half,” he said, having only trailed 18-12 at the break but soon being pushed further behind.

“I just thought Hull had the momentum.

“We very rarely got down their end with the ball and I can’t remember many mistakes from them in the second half.

“We’ve got to give them credit, they deserved it. They played good semi-final, attritional rugby league.

“They kept hold of the ball, the big fellas carried it strong and the backs carried it strong. Marc Sneyd kicked really well and they took their opportunities when they came.

“I don’t think we were that far off – we didn’t make any towering mistakes or anything like that – we just got beaten by a better team.”

But Hull will be challengers for a place at Old Trafford, too.

They are just three points behind Leeds and have signalled their intent to reach a first Grand Final since 2006.

McGuire hopes to add an eighth league title to his own Headingley haul but knows they must immediately respond.

“We have to pick ourselves up now,” he said. “That is the challenge for everybody. “The intensity and everything out there was tough, but the challenge now for us is to be ready for Friday.”