I want to go out on a high at Leeds Rhinos, says retiring Rob Burrow

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow has made the somewhat surprise decision to retire at the end of this season.

The former Great Britain scrum-half, one of the finest players of his generation, had the option to play on for the West Yorkshire club in 2018.

Rob Burrow, in action earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

However, Burrow, who turns 35 in September, has instead decided to call time on his glittering career and take up a backroom role at Headingley.

It will come as a shock to Leeds fans especially so soon after captain Danny McGuire – like Burrow, another of the club’s seven-time Grand Final winners – revealed he will also be ending his long association with Rhinos to join Hull KR next term.

But he maintained the time is right and will now look to sign off with yet another high by helping inspire Leeds to the Super League title and Challenge Cup.

“Playing rugby is all I have ever known and all I’ve ever loved doing,” explained Burrow, who expects to return from shoulder surgery next month.

Rob Burrow charges for the line to score atry against Catalans Dragons. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“But I was keen to go out on my terms and not play on too long.

“I want to go out on a high – when I am playing well – and I’m really excited about the next part of my life in rugby, which is dealing with the youth coming through at the club.

“I will be heavily involved in the youth development so I’ll still be around the club on a day-to-day basis, just not playing.”

Like McGuire, who he came through the Academy at Headingley with, he will be remembered as one of Super League’s most dazzling stars.

Rob Burrow celebrates a try against Hull FC with team-mate Danny McGuire and Kevin Sinfield.

Diminutive, standing just five foot five inches tall, Burrow lit up countless games, whether from No 7 or latterly at hooker, with his elusive footwork, line-breaking ability and sheer acceleration.

Few will forget his glorious try against St Helens at Old Trafford in 2011 – one of two times he won the Harry Sunderland Trophy as Grand Final man-of-the-match – when he left a trail of Saints defenders in his wake and helped turn the game in Leeds’s favour.

With a superb left boot and tenacious defence that belied his small frame, Burrow has consistently proved an all-around talent.

Certainly, at Leeds, he will be rated one of the club’s all-time greats for his remarkable contributions to the blue and amber.

He made his Rhinos debut in 2001 and has scored 194 tries, 157 goals and five drop goals in 486 games for the club.

Only four people have played more games for Leeds with whom he has appeared in an astonishing 22 finals and is firmly embedded in their ‘golden generation’.

Burrow lifted the League Leaders’ Shield and World Club Challenge trophy three times each and the Challenge Cup twice.

It is still baffling how he only won five Great Britain caps and played just 14 times for England when a player of his stellar attacking threat could have caused Australia so many problems.

Burrow said he did not contemplate looking for a new challenge unlike McGuire, his team-mate for two decades.

“I don’t feel I could go anywhere else,” he said, silencing those career-long rumours he would eventually join hometown Castleford Tigers once and for all.

“I don’t think I’ve got the life in me, rugby-wise, to go to another club and prove something there. I have always been a one-club man.

“There’s been chances to go elsewhere during my career but I always wanted to be loyal to Leeds and play for the club that I supported.

“At this stage of my career I am not looking for a new challenge.

“If I had played another year it would definitely have been here.”

Head coach Brian McDermott said: “Rob will be remembered as one of the greats of our game, not just in the Super League era but throughout the sport’s history.

“He is someone who never gave into the doubts of others early in his career and has continued to strive for excellence ever since.

“His role within the team has changed over the past 15 years but his selfless attitude has meant he has always put the needs of the team ahead of his own preferences and has collected a host of silverware in return.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington concurred.

“Rob has made a massive contribution to our club both on and off the field,” he said. “He is a very special player who will be remembered for years to come. I’m delighted he’ll remain at the club to pass on his enthusiasm to the next generation.”