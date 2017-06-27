Jordan Lilley recalled by Leeds Rhinos from loan spell to face St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS have recalled half-back Jordan Lilley from a loan spell at Bradford Bulls.

The 20-year-old has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for Thursday’s visit of St Helens.

Danny McGuire. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Lilley has made just two appearances for Rhinos this year, but is set to replace Danny McGuire.

The Rhinos captain is likely to miss the game after being charged with using grade C foul language to a match official in last Friday’s home defeat by Castleford Tigers.

McGuire has not been named in Rhinos’ squad for this week and could be banned for up to three matches, reduced to two if he makes an early guilty plea.

Half-back/hooker Rob Burrow (shoulder), centre Jimmy Keinhorst (hand) and back-rower Brett Delaney (knee) all remain sidelined and Brett Ferres has joined the casualty list with a knee problem.

Full-back Ashton Golding (hamstring) and second-rower Carl Ablett (ill) could return.

Forwards Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd - who have been playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers - are both included in Leeds’ 19, but winger Ash Handley drops out.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will appear before the Rugby Football League disciplinary committee after being accused of a grade A shoulder charge, but has been named in Leeds’ initial squad.

Saints’ Mark Percival is in a similar situation after being accused of grade C “other contrary behaviour” in last week’s win over Salford..

Ryan Morgan and Dominique Peyroux are added to the players on duty in Saints’ previous game.

Rhinos’ 19-man squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Lilley, Walker.

Saints’ 19-man squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Grace, Taia.