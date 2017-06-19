Ladbrokes Challenge Cup: Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to host Leeds Rhinos’ semi-final with Hull FC

LEEDS RHINOS will play holders Hull FC in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday July 29, kick-off 2.30pm.

The RFL confirmed venues and times this morning with the Yorkshire derby being televised live on BBC1.

Leeds hope to win the Cup for the third time in just four years having prospered in 2014 and 2015.

Hull, who beat Super League leaders Castleford Tigers in yesterday’s quarter-final, defeated Warrington Wolves at Wembley last year – the first time they had ever won at the famous venue.

Salford Red Devils make their first semi-final since 1998 after beating Wakefield Trinity and they will play Wigan Warriors, 19-time Challenge Cup winners, at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday, July 30 (BBC Two, 2.30pm).

Tickets for both semi-finals will go on sale via participating clubs at 10am on Wednesday, June 21.

The following prices apply to both games: Adults from £20 (£3 discount available to season ticket holders), Concessions from £15 (£2 discount available to season ticket holders), Juniors (16 and under) from £10 (£1 discount available to season ticket holders).

Saturday, July 29 – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (BBC One, 2.30pm kick-off)

Sunday, July 30 – Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (BBC Two, 2.30pm kick-off)