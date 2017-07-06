Leeds Rhinos: Aston moves to Bulls on a one-month loan deal

LEEDS RHINOS half-back Cory Aston has joined Bradford Bulls on a one-month loan.

Aston, 22, signed for Rhinos from Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal last autumn, but has yet to make a first team appearance.

He joined Featherstone Rovers on loan in February, but has been out of favour in recent weeks and has now moved to Odsal as a replacement for another on-loan Leeds scrum-half Jordan Lilley, who has been recalled by Rhinos.

“I’m really happy that I’ve been given the opportunity to move here,” Aston said of joining the Kingstone Press Championship basement dwellers.

“The boys are all really positive and easy to get on with. They really make you feel at home.

“Obviously Geoff [Toovey, Bulls’ coach] has his fair share of experience playing in the halves, so it was great to learn from him for the first time.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.”

Aston is set to make his debut at home to league leaders Hull KR on Sunday.

He scored four tries, 49 goals and one drop-goal in 12 appearances for Rovers, but has not played in the Championship since the defeat to London Broncos at the Summer Bash in May.

His last Rovers appearance was against Rhinos in a 58-0 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat last month.

“We would like to thank Cory for his efforts with us this season and I would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best for the future,” Featherstone boss Jon Sharp said.

“We hope he gained a great deal from his time with us here, having played a part in some crucial fixtures.

“Competition for places here is fierce and I am not able to guarantee him a starting spot every week.

“Given where Cory is at in his personal development as a player, he needs to be playing and gaining regular game-time.

“Wherever his next move takes him, I hope it proves beneficial for all parties.”

