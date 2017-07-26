Leeds Rhinos can overcome ‘massive’ loss of Keith Galloway

AUSTRALIAN FORMER Test forward Keith Galloway is a “massive” loss for Leeds Rhinos as they prepare for the business end of the season, his front-row colleague Brad Singleton reckons.

Galloway will be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a ruptured Achilles in the Betfred Super League win over Hull 12 days ago.

Bullish Leeds Rhinos forward Brad Singleton.

The 31-year-old suffered similar damage to his other leg in the penultimate game of last season and missed the first nine fixtures of 2017.

He returned in the Good Friday win at Hull and was playing his 13th game of the campaign when the new injury occurred.

“The pack will miss Keith and, personally, I love partnering up with him,” Singleton said.

“Over the years, he is one of the best partners I’ve had in that middle. I respect what he brings to the game and I respect his voice.

“He’s a very aggressive competitor. He doesn’t take a backwards step. I love that and it gets me up for it.

“I will miss his personal game, but that doesn’t mean we can’t manage. We have got a decent pack and we’ve got back-rowers like Jonesy (Jamie Jones-Buchanan) who can come into the middle.

“We have got a good squad and strength in depth to cover.

“We have got decent forwards across the board, I think all our middles are digging deep and we are ready for a big finish to the year.”

Singleton reckons Galloway has more of an impact than some observers realise.

“When he came over I think it took some adjusting from the NRL game,” he said of the former Wests Tigers man who is in his second season at Leeds.

“The position we were in in the league last year didn’t do him any favours, but I think he is an absolute warrior.

“He is one of our stand-out players and especially this year I think he has been absolutely awesome. He deserves a lot more credit than he gets.”

Meanwhile, Singleton is set to feature in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

He was not risked away to Wigan Warriors last week due to a calf problem.