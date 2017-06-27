Leeds Rhinos clinch deal for Richie Myler

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Catalans Dragons half-back Richie Myler from next season on a three-year contract.

Myler, who has six England caps, began his career at hometown club Widnes Vikings and played for Salford and Warrington Wolves before moving to France ahead of the 2016 season.

Leeds is a big club and a club that is always fighting for silverware and at the top of the league. We have made friends for life and I have enjoyed my time in Perpignan, but it is now the right time for us to move home to England and this was the best opportunity for me. Richie Myler

He was a Challenge Cup final winner for Warrington against Leeds in 2012 and scored the opening try when Rhinos gained revenge in that season’s Super League Grand Final.

Myler - who is married to television presenter Helen Skelton - said: “I am delighted to have signed for the Rhinos and can’t wait to get started when I join up with the boys at the end of the season.

“It is the perfect move for me and my family and we are all very much looking forward to it.

“I had a number of chats with [Rhinos coach] Brian McDermott about the direction the club is going in and his thought process about what I could offer to the Rhinos.

“It was important to know the way the team is going and that Brian wanted me as part of that. It was really appealing to me and the best fit for me as a player.”

Myler, a two-try scorer for Catalans in their defeat at Warrington last Saturday, added: “Leeds is a big club and a club that is always fighting for silverware and at the top of the league.

“I have loved my time in the south of France. It is a beautiful part of the world and Catalans Dragons have been amazing with me and my family.

“We have made friends for life and I have enjoyed my time in Perpignan, but it is now the right time for us to move home to England and this was the best opportunity for me.

“This was the one that I was really excited about and when the chance came to join the Rhinos it was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

McDermott said: “We are pleased to have secured a player of Richie’s quality and experience to the club.

“Having spoken to him over the past few weeks, I have been impressed by his determination to succeed.

“Given the nature of the sport now in the salary cap era, when a player like Richie becomes available there is going to be a lot of interest in him.

“I am sure he received many very good offers however it was telling for me that h