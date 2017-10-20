Leeds Rhinos club legend Kylie Leuluai moves to Warrington Wolves

After a decade at Leeds Rhinos, Kylie Leuluai will leave the club in the close season to take up a new position as head of rugby operations with Betfred Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

Leuluai originally joined the Rhinos in 2007 from Manly Sea Eagles and enjoyed an incredible period of success at the club winning six Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, two World Club Challenges and two League Leaders Shields culminating in his final appearance in the 2015 Grand Final when the Rhinos secured an historic treble.

Jamie Peacock Kevin Sinfield and Kylie Leuluai after the Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR in 2015.

Leuluai, who is the most successful overseas player in the club’s history, has spent the last two years as the Rhinos player welfare manager, working with the squad on matters away from rugby such as education and training for life after the game.

His new role at the Wolves will see him working with the first grade team on all administrative, logistical and operational aspects, player welfare and integration with the youth grades.

On joining Warrington: Leuluai said: “For me, going to a new club is always an exciting prospect. I’ve been at seven different clubs over my career and I’ve loved the whole experience; different structures meeting new people, achieving objectives, and for me that’s an exciting challenge. Another thing that’s appealing at Warrington is the staff they have there, they all my age, it’s like a new generation coming in.

“I’ve played against the likes of Jon Clarke, Richard Mathers, Andrew Henderson, Lee Briers and Karl Fitzpatrick, and played alongside Steve Price back in Australia.

Kylie Leuluai holds the Super League trophy aloft in 2015 along with Jamie Peacock and Kevin Sinfield.

“All I will try to do is add value to the club. I’m hoping to add to the culture from first grade to the youth department and pass on the knowledge that has helped me to achieve success. From the welfare perspective, I can relate to the players as I’ve been there and done that.

“I know what it takes to overcome the challenges they face, be that form or injury, and I will be able to help in those areas.”

Wolves head coach Steve Price said: “I played with Kylie back in 1999 at Balmain. He was always hardworking and diligent in his preparation and I saw that follow through into his playing style over at Leeds where he was very successful.

“He’s been on-board with the welfare at Leeds since retiring from playing and I feel he can bring that experience with him and contribute a lot to the culture within the club, instilling high standards across the board.

“He will be a great asset to all performance staff members and to what we are looking to build here at Warrington Wolves.”

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “On behalf of everyone associated with Leeds Rhinos, I would like to thank Kylie Leuluai for his outstanding service to the club for the past decade. I am pleased he has secured a major role in the game for the next move of his career and I am sure he will do a superb job with Warrington and the new role is a great fit for him and his family. Kylie leaves with our best wishes and he will always remain a friend of the Rhinos.”