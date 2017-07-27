Leeds Rhinos: Fit-again Ferres fired up for Super 8s kick-off

LEEDS RHINOS’ Brett Ferres now knows who he’ll be facing in his comeback game – and it has only further whetted his appetite for action.

The England second-row is recovering after knee surgery last month but had always targeted the opening Super 8s game as his return date.

Fit-again Wigan dangerman Sam Tomkins. PIC: Pascal Rodriguez

Those fixtures were announced yesterday with Leeds being pitted first up at home against champions Wigan Warriors next Friday. As second-placed Rhinos look to push on to secure a Super League semi-final spot, Ferres, who misses Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC, admitted facing the improving World Club champions is an ideal start.

Wigan, with the likes of England stars Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Michael McIlorum fit again, have lost just one of their last five league games to show ominous signs of recovery after a poor start to the year.

Indeed, they thrashed Leeds 34-0 in their final regular-season game on Friday although the depleted visitors were, admittedly, missing 13 first-team regulars.

Ferres, 31, said: “They are a good side and have found a bit of form in recent weeks. You are always wary of Wigan and the threat they pose as they have some great players in there.

Fit-again Wigan dangerman John Bateman.

“A few of them are starting to fire now after long lay-offs and we know we will have to be right on it to get something out of it.

“It’ll be a good position to see where we’re at, how we’re developing for the Eights and our own progress.”

On his rehabilitation, the ex-Castleford star said: “It’s going well. All the bits of debris, bone and cartilage floating in there are now out.

“I can bend it again now which is nice as it was a bit of a peg leg and I’d started to run around in circles …

“I’m confident I’ll be right for the Eights and I’ll be able to get back with the boys and help us push on; the club made the decision to get it sorted when we did to hopefully be able to play my part in some big games coming up.”