Leeds Rhinos

England v Scotland: Hood’s dreaming of shock win over England

THE road that eventually leads to Coventry this evening has been an eventful one for talented Scotland hooker Liam Hood.

Leeds Rhinos
Zak Hardaker.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardaker all set to leave Rhinos

FORMER MAN of Steel Zak Hardaker’s move away from Leeds Rhinos is expected to be completed next week.

Leeds Rhinos
Paul Caddick

Leeds Rhinos: Twenty years of success for Caddick and Leeds club

Chairman Paul Caddick has reflected on the “incredible” progress made at Headingley stadium since he and chief executive Gary Hetherington took over two decades ago.

Leeds Rhinos
Ryan Hall.

England v Scotland: Hall shrugs off talk of negative mindset in England camp

defiant Ryan Hall approaches his 30th Test insisting under-pressure England do not have a negative issue with their mindset.

Leeds Rhinos
Cory Aston.

Leeds Rhinos sign up Eagles half-back Aston on two-year deal

LEEDS RHINOS have signed half-back Cory Aston from Sheffield Eagles on a two-year contract.

Leeds Rhinos 4
Ryan Hall scored two tries against France and is aiming to finish the season on a high. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

England v New Zealand: Ryan Hall determined to put Leeds Rhinos disappointment behind him

ENGLAND duty offers Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall the chance to salvage something from a disappointing year.

Leeds Rhinos
England's Elliott Whitehead scores against New Zealand last year.

England should not be scared of Kiwis –Whitehead

“They’re not superhuman, not at all; just another body – two arms and two legs.”

Huddersfield Giants 1
Australia's Jake Trbojevic scores the final try of the game.

Australia 54 Scotland 12: Sheens has watching brief as Kangaroos kick-off with victory

IT IS all slightly surreal to think that Tim Sheens, who was in charge of this Australia side only last year, will be coaching Hull KR at Swinton next season.

Hull KR
Super League fixtures: All the dates you need for Leeds Rhinos’ 2017 season

HULL FC will travel to Wakefield Trinity for the only Yorkshire derby of Betfred Super League’s opening round next year.

Leeds Rhinos 1
Stevie Ward.

Leeds Rhinos: Ward relishing his chance to shine with England

SURPRISE SELECTION Stevie Ward says he is ready to make an impact for England – in only his fifth game this year.

Leeds Rhinos 3
Leeds Rhinos' Kallum Watkins

France v England: Kallum Watkins is ready to make mark on big stage

DESPITE A glittering CV at club level, Kallum Watkins feels he still has a point to prove for England.

Leeds Rhinos 1
Aaron Jones-Bishop scores Jamaica's first try against Wales.

Wales 16 Jamaica 16: Jones-Bishop’s treble earns Jamaica a draw

MILFORD MARLINS product Aaron Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick of tries for Jamaica in a 16-16 draw with Wales at Belle Vue, Wakefield, tonight.

Wakefield Trinity
Stevie Ward

Yorkshire trio named in England team to face France

Three Yorkshire-based players are in line to make their England debut against France on Saturday.

Hull FC 1
Brett Ferres

Leeds Rhinos’ Stevie Ward set to make England debut after team-mate Brett Ferres is forced to pull out

LEEDS RHINOS forward Stevie Ward is on the verge of a “remarkable” England debut – after just four competitive games this season.

Leeds Rhinos 1
Stevie Ward

Leeds Rhinos: Ward called up by England to replace injured Ferres

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward has been called into the England squad after club-mate Brett Ferres was ruled out.

Leeds Rhinos
Zak Hardaker.

Leeds Rhinos: Chief Hetherington seeks ‘best deal’ for Hardaker

FORMER MAN of Steel Zak Hardaker is closing in on a move to one of Leeds Rhinos’ Super League rivals, club chief executive Gary Hetherington says.

Leeds Rhinos 15
Ryan Hall.

Leeds Rhinos winger Hall boosted by England call-up

RELIEVED Leeds Rhinos star Ryan Hall admits he gained a real confidence boost when not only seeing his name in Wayne Bennett’s first England squad but also that he was one of only two specialist wingers.

Leeds Rhinos 6
Danny Houghton.

Bennett in Broncos pledge and defends Houghton snub

England coach Wayne Bennett has pledged Brisbane Broncos’ backing for the 2017 World Club Series.

Hull FC
Thomas Minns of Hull KR.

Thomas Minns commits future to relegated Hull KR but Adam Walker quits

Former Leeds centre Thomas Minns has become the latest Hull KR player to commit to the club in the Kingstone Press Championship but prop Adam Walker has angered chairman Neil Hudgell by serving his notice to quit.

Hull KR
England rugby league head coach Wayne Bennett

Scott Taylor and Luke Gale force their way into Wayne Bennett’s first England squad

ENGLAND coach Wayne Bennett believes his much-anticipated first squad is good enough “to stand up” to the world’s best.

Hull FC
