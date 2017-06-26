Leeds Rhinos: Key pair facing bans ahead of Saints clash

LEeds Rhinos could be without captain Danny McGuire and forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan for Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash with St Helens.

McGuire is facing a possible three-match ban after being charged with grade C foul language toward a match official in last Friday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

McGuire was sin-binned by referee Robert Hicks and has been charged after the Rugby Football League’s match review panel studied the incident.

He is eligible to submit an early guilty plea, which would result in a two-game suspension and avoid him having to appear before the RFL disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

The review panel charged Jones-Buchanan with a grade A shoulder strike which carries a maximum suspension of one game.

He is not eligible to submit an early guilty plea and will face a hearing in Leeds on Tuesday.

Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Annakin was charged with grade A kicking out in Friday’s defeat at Hull.

He will avoid a ban if he opts to take an early guilty plea.