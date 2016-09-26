Leeds Rhinos: Leeds pair Segeyaro and JJB facing RFL raps

Leeds Rhinos forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and James Segeyaro have both been charged with offences allegedly committed during last week’s win over Leigh Centurions.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats’ David Fifita has also been charged and an official caution was issued to Castleford Tigers’ Oliver Holmes following last weekend’s matches.

Jones-Buchanan will appear before the RFL disciplinary committee on Tuesday accused of making dangerous contact with Leigh’s Greg Worthington.

The Rhinos man, who was sin-binned during the game, could be banned for one to two games for the grade B offence.

The option of an early guilty plea - which would have resulted in a one-match suspension - has been withdrawn “due to injury caused”.

Segeyaro has the option of an early guilty plea, which would mean he avoids a ban, after being accused of grade A “deliberate contact with referee”.

Leigh’s former Rhinos full-back Lee Smith was charged with grade b “dropping with his knees”.

Fifita has been charged with grade B dangerous contact in Trinity’s defeat at St Helens and does not have the option of an early guilty plea.

Holmes was cautioned for a dangerous throw against Widnes Vikings.