Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire to quit club at end of season

Team captain and club legend Danny McGuire is to leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season, but will play on next year at a rival club.

McGuire, 34, - who will be remembered as one of Rhinos’ all-time greats - has scored 262 tries in 413 games for Leeds since his debut in 2001.

Rhinos Danny McGuire playing against Salford on Sunday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The Leeds-born half-back was at the heart of Rhinos’ greatest era, playing in seven winning Grand Finals from 2004-2015, as well as two Challenge Cup final victories and three World Club titles.

Speculation has surrounded his future since Rhinos announced the signing of scrum-half Richie Myler from Catalans Dragons on a three-year deal beginning next season.

Young half-back Jordan Lilley also agreed a three-year deal last week and McGuire - who was offered a contract for next year - said the time is right to “step aside”.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed on Monday that McGuire is considering offers from other clubs.

It was probably a mutual decision really, but I felt myself it was the right time. Danny McGuire

“It was probably a mutual decision really, but I felt myself it was the right time,” he said.

“I got my opportunity when I was 18 when things happened at the club and I was able to grasp that and I feel it’s the right time to step aside and look for a new challenge - and for the club as well.”

Of his next move, McGuire said: “It’s not decided yet, I am still weighing up options and working out the best one for me at the moment.

“There’s a few options out there and I am pretty close to knowing what I am going to do.”

Danny McGuire playing for Leeds Rhinos against Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup earlier this season. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Promotion-chasing Hull KR are understood to be interested in McGuire and Wakefield Trinity could be another option.

Rhinos coach Brian McDermott said: “In the decades to come, Danny McGuire’s achievements will only become more impressive. As well as all the silverware and match-winning plays he has come up with, perhaps the most impressive thing about Danny is the way he has adapted and evolved his game to suit both his team mates and the game in general.

“I am sure he will take that adaptability with him into whatever he decides to do next and will be a champion as always at whatever that is. There are few people who are more determined for success than Danny and I know he will be giving his absolute all in the remaining months of this season to finish on the highest possible note.”

Chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “Danny has given wonderful service to the Rhinos and the game and I think it is fitting for him to end his playing days at the Rhinos as our captain and number six. He will enjoy a lifetime association with the club and be remembered as one of the club’s legendary players.”