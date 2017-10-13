Leeds Rhinos to parade the Super League trophy at Elland Road

Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos will parade the Super League trophy at Elland Road tomorrow when Leeds United take on Reading in the Championship.

United have invited Rhinos to the game and to take the silverware on to the pitch at half-time.

Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow lift the Super League trophy.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Leeds United have kindly invited the whole squad to go.

“A lot of our players are now already either on international duty or have flown away on holiday or back to Australia or wherever they come from, but about half a dozen of those who played in the Grand Final will be going to the game.

“Danny McGuire and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who are lifelong Leeds United fans, will be there.

“As will Adam Cuthbertson, who had become a committed Leeds United fan. Stevie Ward and Tom Briscoe are also going and we are really pleased to accept the invitation.

“We are grateful to Leeds United and we are developing a really good relationship with them.”

Rhinos have arranged to stage their World Club Challenge clash with Australian champions Melbourne Storm at Elland Road in February, though it is looking increasingly doubtful the game will be held in this country.

Hetherington says Rhinos are willing to play in Australia and with Melbourne reluctant to make the trip to this country that now seems to be the most likely outcome.