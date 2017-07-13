Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC: Tom Briscoe determined to seal top-two finish

LEEDS RHINOS have been urged to take things one game at a time as they prepare for two crucial showdowns with Hull FC.

They face the Airlie Birds tonight in a second versus fourth Super League showdown – just 15 days before a Challenge Cup semi-final meeting at Doncaster.

Winger Tom Briscoe, who joined Rhinos at the end of 2013 after some prolific service with Hull, regards both games as equally important.

The former England international insisted Rhinos – who travel to Wigan Warriors next Friday – do not regard tonight as a dress rehearsal for the semi-final.

He said: “Obviously one will lead into the other and we’ll look at what works in the game and what doesn’t for the semi-final.

“But I imagine they’ll be two completely separate games and have two completely different stories.

“I am sure both teams will change the way they play, given the result of the first game.”

A Rhinos win this evening could seal second place at the end of the regular season.

Briscoe – who scored a record-breaking five tries in the 2015 Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR – said: “They are in fourth only three points behind us so for us to be able to get two more points and keep ticking over in Super League and keep in touch with (leaders) Castleford, it’s a big game.

“We want to finish as high as possible and looking at the two games we’ve got left, it’s going to be a big test.

“But we are building; we’ve got a bit of confidence at the minute and momentum so hopefully we can keep improving on the things that have gone wrong in previous games and keep building.”

He scored a brace of tries in the 50-24 demolition of third-placed Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Briscoe, 27, added: “We were pleased with the tries we scored, not just the scoreline.

“That was nice, but some of the tries we scored were good team tries and from far out as well. It is a good sign at this time of year.”