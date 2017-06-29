Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Ryan Hall promises improvements as dangerous Saints pay visit

RYAN HALL has promised Leeds Rhinos will be a “different” team tonight as they seek to move towards securing a crucial top-four finish ahead of the Super 8s.

The West Yorkshire club make a swift return to Headingley having lost there 23-12 against leaders Castleford Tigers last Friday.

INFLUENTIAL: St Helens' Matty Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Back then, Leeds had hoped to narrow their rivals’ gap at the top and keep alive their own bid for the League Leaders’ Shield.

However, they disappointed against their rivals and, afterwards, coach Brian McDermott conceded he felt Castleford would push on and finish in pole position.

The main prize, though, is the Grand Final and, as Leeds know only too well having twice prospered there from fifth, it does not matter where you finish in the league ladder as long as you confirm a semi-final spot.

Nowadays, that equates to the top-four and, with Rhinos having dropped to fourth just two points above Wakefield, pressure is on.

Furthermore, sixth-placed Saints could narrow the gap between them to just three points if they win at Headingley this evening so McDermott’s side certainly must be vigil.

“We haven’t played them in such a long time – it was back in the opening round and we’ve had to wait all this time to play again,” Hall told The Yorkshire Post, Leeds losing 6-4 at Langtree Park on February 9.

“You do kind of forget about them for a bit. They’ve been on their own journey as well with plenty of ups and downs.

“They have turned it around a little bit since the new coach came in and that was a great win against Salford last week.

“They’ll be full of confidence and working out what they can do to pick us apart. They’re back up to sixth now. But we’ll be a different team this week.”

There are just three more games following this weekend before the ‘split’ and Hall admitted: “The top-four after round 23 gets an extra home game in the Eights so that’s what we’re aiming for – keeping that top-four spot.

“The only way to do that is winning games starting with Thursday. We’ll be looking to neutralise Saints. There was just too many errors from us last week.

“It doesn’t need a genius to realise why we lost that game. Cas are a good attacking side as they have shown all year. If you give them that much ball it’s obvious you will end up losing. But we’re looking to change that this week.”

In his pre-match press conference last time, McDermott had said how his side were “gunning” for Castleford and looking to still claim the League Leaders themselves, while saying there was pressure on Tigers due to the way the media had built them up.

Hall – who has been playing centre recently with injuries hampering the club’s backline – maintained that had not put added pressure on Leeds to perform.

He said: “We don’t read into those things. It’s up to Mac what he says and he chose to go that way. I don’t think there was anything set up for a fall or anything like that; we did want to really go for them, go well and get that win.

“But we just didn’t build enough pressure to do that and that’s down to us.”

While Leeds were being out-gunned, Saints had been 24-8 behind at Salford last Friday with just seven minutes remaining.

However, they capped a remarkable turnaround with scrum-half Matty Smith slotting a brilliant drop-goal on the final hooter to win 25-24, a fourth victory in six games since Justin Holbrook took over.

Ahead of his own 250th Super League game, Hall conceded: “He is a good player. I’ve played with him for England and he’s that sort of half-back you sometimes need – with a steady game to organise and get you around the field.

“He’s built up his experience at a number of clubs and it’s worked out really well for him. We need to look at him on Thursday.”

On the subject of England No7s, Leeds announced on Wednesday they have signed Catalans Dragons’ Richie Myler on a three-year deal starting in 2018.

Hall said: “I’ve played with Richie with England and he certainly has some good credentials. It’ll be good to get him on board, into our systems and see how he goes. He’s all the attributes to be a good player for us.”

Meanwhile, a third scrum-half – Jordan Lilley – is set for a rare Leeds appearance.

The 20-year-old has spent most of this season on loan with Bradford Bulls but is recalled given captain Danny McGuire serves a one-game ban and Rob Burrow is ruled out for another six weeks with a troublesome shoulder.

England second-row Brett Ferres is out for a month with a knee issue – he and Burrow are both doubtful for the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull on July 29 – and Jamie Jones-Buchanan is suspended. Veteran half-backs McGuire and Burrow – who each played in all seven of Leeds’ Grand Final wins – are both out of contract at the end of the season.

McGuire appears to have come to a decision on his future, while McDermott says he has formulated his half-back plans for 2018 following the signing of Myler.

“We’ve got an idea about Danny but it’s not for publication just yet,” said the coach.

Saints are without their own England star Mark Percival as he, too, serves a one-game ban, and they must wait another two months to see exciting new signing Ben Barba in action after the club failed to overturn his 12-match NRL ban.

The 28-year-old Australian signed for Saints last month, but the RFL last night decided to honour the suspension.