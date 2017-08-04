Leeds Rhinos v Wigan: Grand Final bid is perfect remedy for Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS prop Adam Cuthbertson admitted he did not want to leave his house after missing out on Wembley but is now intent on firing his side to Old Trafford instead.

The Australian, like the rest of his colleagues, was left almost powerless as emphatic Hull FC ripped them apart in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat at Doncaster. Leeds have little time to mull over the heartache, though, as they host champions Wigan Warriors in tonight’s Super 8s opener knowing they can ill-afford many more off-days.

Last weekend was disappointing because we have put so much effort into getting back to where we are at the moment – playing big semi-finals. I sat inside my house for two days dwelling on it, but now it’s time to move on and worry about winning Super League. Adam Cuthbertson

Leeds start in second and will be intent on securing a home semi-final but all eight sides can still challenge for the top four.

Cuthbertson said: “Last weekend was disappointing because we have put so much effort into getting back to where we are at the moment – playing big semi-finals. I sat inside my house for two days dwelling on it, but now it’s time to move on and worry about winning Super League.

“We are very capable of doing it (getting a home semi). The position we are in at the moment and the lessons we are going to take out of last weekend is going to give us a much-needed boost.

“It’s going to help us push forward and we want to pick up silverware at the end of the year, especially for our leaving players.

“I think the younger boys will be better for playing in a big game, so going forward I know we are all hungry and we have been ripping into each other at training.”

Wigan, of course, did make it to Wembley by beating Salford Red Devils while they also vanquished Leeds 34-0 a fortnight ago.

Rhinos, though, were missing countless players then, many of whom are now back in the mix.

Furthermore, seventh-placed Wigan – three points adrift of the top-four – have not won at Headingley since 2012.

Cuthbertson, 32, added: “We do have a good record at home against them and they are always great matches to be part of when you play Wigan.

“We had a lot of young players when we played them last and they had quite a seasoned team.

“But you never know on the night, just like last weekend. We had beaten Hull a few times in a row, but if you don’t turn up anything can happen. We have prided ourselves, though, on bouncing back after a loss this year.”