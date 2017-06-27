Leeds Rhinos: Veteran pair banned for visit of St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS will be without captain/half-back Danny McGuire and forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan for tomorrow’s visit of St Helens.

McGuire was banned for one game by the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee after pleading guilty to using foul and abusive language to a match official in last Friday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

McGuire, who was sin-binned by referee Robert Hicks, could have been suspended for up to three games for the grade C offence.

Jones-Buchanan admitted a grade A shoulder charge against Tigers – which was his return after a one-game suspension – and was also banned for one match.

Saints will be without England centre Mark Percival. He was banned for one game for “other contrary behaviour” – kicking the ball after a try – against Salford last week.

Rhinos have recalled half-back Jordan Lilley from loan at Bradford Bulls and he has been drafted into the initial 19-man squad for tomorrow.

Ashton Golding is set to return from a hamstring injury and Carl Ablett is included in the 19 after missing the Castleford defeat due to tonsillitis.

Brett Ferres has been ruled out because of a knee injury and joins Rob Burrow (shoulder), Jimmy Keinhorst (hand) and Brett Delaney (knee) on the casualty list.

Forwards Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd – who have been playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers – are included in Leeds’ 19, with Ash Handley dropping out.

The signing of half-back Richie Myler from Catalans Dragons, on a three-year deal beginning in the autumn, has raised speculation over the future of McGuire and Burrow.

Both are out of contract at the end of this season. and Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Richie Myler is a welcome addition to the squad, but in regards to Danny and Rob the situation has not changed - a decision from both them and the club will be determined towards the end of the season.”

On 20-year-old Lilley, who has made just two appearances for Leeds this year, Hetherington said: “He is very much part of our long-term future.”