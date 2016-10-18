Leeds Rhinos: Ward called up by England to replace injured Ferres

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward has been called into the England squad after club-mate Brett Ferres was ruled out.

Ferres will miss Saturday’s Test against France in Avignon and the Ladbrokes Four Nations campaign – which begins against New Zealand in Huddersfield a week later – after suffering a calf injury in training.

Ward has been drafted in after featuring in England’s train-on squad at the end of the domestic season and is on course for his Test debut.

The 22-year-old missed most of the 2016 season due to a knee injury suffered 13 months ago, but featured in Rhinos’ final four games in the Qualifiers.

Ferres, 30, played in the 2013 World Cup, 2014 Four Nations and 2015 International Series win against New Zealand.

He had been training with the Test squad in London, but will return to Yorkshire to be assessed by Rhinos’ medical team in order to plan his treatment and recovery.

England coach Wayne Bennett said: “Brett is a key member of the senior squad and he’s hugely disappointed to be missing out.

“He had been working hard with the train-on squad and has continued to do so in our camp.

“Unfortunately, he suffered this injury in training which meant he will not be able to train effectively for a few weeks.

“Just like all the other players, I know he was looking forward to the challenge ahead with England.

“Myself and all the England team wish Brett all the best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him in action next season.”