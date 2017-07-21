Leeds swoop to sign Warrington’s Dwyer

Leeds Rhinos have signed Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer as a direct replacement for the retiring Rob Burrow.

A dynamic, busy No 9 who is not too dissimilar to Burrow in physical stature, he has agreed a two-year deal starting in 2018.

Dwyer, 24, is a regular for Warrington but has played largely off the bench with England’s Daryl Clark the club’s main dummy-half.

“It’s a fresh start for me having been at Warrington for a long time,” said the player, who came through the ranks to debut in 2012 and played in last year’s Challenge Cup final loss to Hull.

“I’m confident the move will freshen me up and get the best out of me performance wise.

“I have been lucky to play and train alongside some great hookers – Michael Monaghan, Mickey Higham and most recently Daryl Clark, who is one of the best around. The challenge of playing alongside Matt Parcell is something I’m really looking forward to; he is having a great season and hopefully we can push each other at nine and get a good partnership going.”

Dwyer spent a spell on loan with Huddersfield Giants in 2013 and Rhinos coach Brian McDermott added: “Following the retirement of Rob Burrow we’ve moved quickly to secure a genuine nine to strengthen our squad and back up the great work Matt Parcell has done this year.

“Brad has told me he has bigger aspirations than just a back-up and that ambition was a big attraction. He is a determined character and I think we can bring the very best out of him.”

Meanwhile, Leigh Centurions forward Jamie Acton’s nine-game ban has been lengthened to four months after a failed appeal against its severity and Hull KR centre Jake Butler-Fleming has joined York City Knights on loan.