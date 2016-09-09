Leeds v Batley: James Segeyaro stays and targets trophy hunt with Rhinos

WITH their club’s Super League future now all but confirmed, most Leeds Rhinos fans see securing the signature of James Segeyaro as their next most important piece of business.

So, they will be pleased to learn the Papuan hooker, such a revelation since joining from Penrith Panthers in July, has, indeed, signed a contract at Headingley until the end of 2018.

It is a significant boost ahead of tonight’s game with Batley Bulldogs when Brian McDermott’s side will seek to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Qualifiers with a fifth straight win since the competition began.

Segeyaro, 25, has been ever-present since joining, and it is no coincidence Leeds have won all seven games following his arrival.

Credited largely with providing the dynamism and organisation they missed so badly during a tortuous Super League title defence, he has been crucial in the subsequent quest to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

“The intention when James joined us in July was for him to be with us until at least the end of 2018,” explained Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington.

“But, given he had never been to England before, it was sensible for both him and the club to use this season to ensure both parties were committed to the future, and I’m very happy to say, that has proved to be the case.

“James has settled in well and made a big contribution to the team performance. He’s a world-class talent and this is good news for Rhinos and Super League.”

Segeyaro, who has registered four tries in the Rhinos’ last three games, said he is delighted to have agreed a new deal with the club.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far in Leeds and I’m here to win trophies with the Rhinos and play in the big games,” he added.

“Hopefully, we can have a strong finish to this season and I’m really excited about 2017.”

First, though, come Batley, the Championship part-timers who picked up their first Qualifiers win with an 11-10 victory over Featherstone Rovers.

They know the chances of success tonight are slim – the bookmakers give John Kear’s side a 44-point start – but arrive at Headingley for the first time in 33 years seeking to both enjoy the occasion and prove their own calibre.