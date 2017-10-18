Magic Weekend: It’s a Grand Final rematch in Newcastle as Hull clubs collide

Have your say

Next year’s Super League Magic Weekend will be staged at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

The event, on Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20, will include a Grand Final rematch between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers and end with Hull facing Hull KR in an East Yorkshire derby.

It will be the fourth successive year an entire round of Super League matches has been held at the home of Newcastle United.

The weekend will kick-off with a match-up between Widnes Vikings and St Helens at 3pm on the Saturday, followed by Wigan Warriors against Warrington Wolves at 5.15pm.

The opening day ends with a showdown between champions Rhinos and Tigers, the 2017 league leaders (7.30pm).

Salford Red Devils’ game with Catalans Dragons begins day two (1pm), followed by two Yorkshire derbies.

Wakefield Trinity will take on Huddersfield Giants at 3.15pm before Hull square up to promoted neighbours Hull KR (5.30pm).

Super League general manager Mark Foster said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for a fourth year.

“We had a number of other cities bid to host what is a fantastic event, but Newcastle is a great venue for us.

“The city has made us feel incredibly welcome over the last three years and we know our fans love to come to Newcastle for the weekend.”

The Magic Weekend fixture list is:

Saturday, May 19 - Widnes Vikings v St Helens (3pm), Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (5.15pm), Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm.).

Sunday, May 20 - Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (1pm), Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (3.15pm), Hull KR v Hull FC (5.30pm).