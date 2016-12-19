Matt Parcell is set to deliver boost for Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS Rhinos are hoping to receive a Christmas Parcell.

Rhinos are understood to be close to completing the signing of Australian hooker Matt Parcell from NRL club Manly Sea Eagles.

The 24-year-old is set to take the place of Papua New Guinea star James Segeyaro, who has said he does not want to return to Leeds despite signing a new two-year contract in September.

Parcell starred for Ipswich Jets – coached by ex-Leeds stand-off Ben Walker – in the Queensland Cup before signing for Brisbane Broncos.

He made six appearances for Brisbane, under England coach Wayne Bennett, in 2015 and then signed a three-year deal with Manly.

He played 15 times for Sea Eagles this year – 11 as starting hooker – but is poised to be released from the remainder of his contract to enable him to join Rhinos.

Recruiting a highly-regarded young No 9 would be a coup for Rhinos following the loss of Segeyaro, whose arrival on loan from Penrith Panthers last season helped save them from relegation after a calamitous first half of the campaign.

Walker earlier this year described Parcell as a future State of Origin player.

Huddersfield Giants’ head coach Rick Stone has signed his No 1 close season target, Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo.

Mamo has signed a two-year contract with the club.