One step forward, two steps back for Leeds Rhinos on injury front

Leeds Rhinos could see former Australia prop Keith Galloway make his first appearance in seven months tomorrow – but, at the same time, have lost two other players for lengthy spells.

Galloway, 31, has been out since injuring his Achilles against Huddersfield Giants last September, a setback that saw him miss both the Four Nations for Scotland and the start of this Super League campaign.

However, he is named in Brian McDermott’s 19-man squad for tomorrow’s game at Challenge Cup holders Hull FC as is Stevie Ward, the England elite training squad second-row who has been sidelined since February.

Nevertheless, as Leeds seek to respond following last week’s loss against bottom-placed Warrington Wolves, they are hit by injuries to other key players.

Former England second-row Carl Ablett has a knee problem that may require surgery and could sideline him for up to two months while utility player Jimmy Keinhorst, who has been ever-present in 2017, needs an operation on his hand that will keep him out until July.

Scrum-half Jordan Lilley, who impressed on loan at Bradford Bulls, could feature having been included, with full-back Ashton Golding facing a fitness test and half-back Liam Sutcliffe needing to pass a head test.

Hull are also looking for a positive reaction after they were vanquished at home by Salford Red Devils last Friday.

The return of eight-try half-back Albert Kelly, who missed that game on compassionate leave, will bolster their cause while Kiwi centre Carlos Tuimavave, England prop Scott Taylor and captain Gareth Ellis are all back in the mix, too.

Castleford Tigers seem set to be without their own captain Michael Shenton after he was left out of their 19-man squad for the derby with Wakefield Trinity due to an ongoing back problem.

Prop Grant Millington is fit, though, and Wakefield make just two changes with prop Anthony England and winger Mason Caton-Brown in for Anthony Walker and James Batchelor.