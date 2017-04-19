Positive outlook for Leeds Rhinos warmly welcomed by Ryan Hall

IT IS ALWAYS a difficult task to gain maximum points over Easter so the fact Leeds Rhinos have done just that is further evidence of a renaissance in Brian McDermott’s side.

It seems a long time ago now that a chastening 66-10 record defeat at derby rivals Castleford Tigers had some people sounding the death knell for the seven-time Super League champions for a second season running.

Ryan Hall. at an England RL Elite Performance Squad training session in Manchester earlier this year. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

However, revived Leeds have won six of their seven games since, the only blip during that sequence being a 25-14 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

With players both returning to form and fitness, many questions have undoubtedly been answered.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington, who wrote an open letter to fans after that Castleford nadir admitting a crucial month was approaching, will certainly be heartened, too.

Vanquishing title rivals Hull FC 52-24 at the KCOM Stadium on Good Friday, coupled with Easter Monday’s 42-22 win over Widnes Vikings, has left them in a good place as they head into the second period of the regular campaign.

Furthermore, with leaders Castleford losing at St Helens on Monday, they have now drawn level with their West Yorkshire rivals at the top, admittedly having played a game more.

All of which, though, means Leeds can break off for Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round tie with League 1 Doncaster – an unwanted bi-product of finishing in the bottom four last term – confident of pushing on again as summer approaches.

Indeed, they now have 16 points, already equalling last term’s total with a dozen games still to go as they seek to return to their treble-winning form of 2015.

“Overall it’s quite positive,” admitted their England winger Ryan Hall.

“We got four points over the Easter period and scored some good points.

“It is decent going, but if you look at our second half on Monday it wasn’t what we wanted to produce.

“I know Widnes were always going to fight back (Leeds were 30-6 ahead at half-time) and give it a bit more of a competitive edge, but we contributed to why they were good. There’s things to work on, as always.”

Two games in four days is always taxing and it will be no surprise if McDermott rests some of his players for Friday’s visit from Doncaster.

Hall, 29, continued: “The Easter period is tough every year.

“All the players complain, but the RFL love it and the fans love it and I think it’s one of those things that will continue to happen.

“The management of it is key and we’ve got some good people managing us with regard to game-time, how we recover and stuff like that.

“We’ve always dealt with it pretty well and traditionally we’ve done well over Easter.

“Looking back at this one, we are quite happy with how things have gone again.”

Granted, Leeds were unhappy with their ball control in that second period against Super League’s bottom club Widnes when they completed only around 40 per cent of their sets.

“It’s something we talked about at half-time, which is probably why we are a bit disappointed and the vibe afterwards in the changing rooms was a bit downbeat,” explained Hall.

“But when we step back a bit, we are happy we’ve come through it and got two wins.

“It’s Doncaster next and they are littered with ex-Super League players. They have got quality in there and anything can happen in the Challenge Cup.

“The good thing is we are at home and we will deal with it professionally.

“We’ll watch the other (Super League) fixtures and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, England hooker Daryl Clark could miss Warrington’s visit from Wakefield Trinity on Saturday after being charged with Grade B striking in their 26-24 win over Huddersfield Giants.

The former Castleford star has the option of an early guilty plea which would mean a one-game ban while team-mate Declan Patton has been accused of Grade A tripping in the same match.

He also has the option of an EGP which means he could escape suspension.

Wigan centre Anthony Gelling is charged with a Grade B dangerous throw for the tackle on Wakefield’s Mason Caton-Brown that saw him sin-binned on Monday.

AN EGP would see him miss Sunday’s match against Catalans Dragons. The RFL disciplanry panel will sit tonight for cases across the Easter rounds.