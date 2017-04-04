Rhinos’ Ferres facing possible eight-game suspension

ENGLAND star Brett Ferres will discover tonight whether he will be banned for almost two months.

The Leeds Rhinos second-row faces a Rugby Football League disciplinary after being charged with a Grade E dangerous tackle on Wigan’s Oliver Gildart.

Ferres was sin-binned for the alleged “crusher” challenge in Friday’s 26-18 win over the Super League champions, but could now face further punishment.

The match review panel has charged the 30-year-old on the higher scale meaning the disciplinary could suspend him for four to eight games if found guilty.

Ferres has apologised to Gildart and added on Twitter he would never intentionally hurt an opponent. But Wigan coach Shaun Wane said yesterday the Grand Final winner has needed to see a neurologist and could miss up to three months with a back injury suffered in the tackle.

Ferres, who missed the opening five games of the season due to injury, does not have the option of an early guilty plea.

Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire, meanwhile, admits he does not know if he will be playing in 2018. The former Great Britain stand-off will make his 400th appearance for the club at Warrington on Friday, becoming only the 13th player to do so.

But McGuire, who is 34 and will be out of contract at the end of the season, conceded he is not sure what will happen next term.

“I haven’t even really spoken to Gary (Hetherington) yet,” said the Leeds captain. “I’m just going to see what happens.

“Obviously the club are going to have to make plans, but at the minute I am just focused on trying to play well and trying to do well for the club. I am sure over the next couple of months the club and myself will have to come to a decision, because we both need to make the call. But at the minute I am enjoying it and I still feel like I’ve got plenty left in the legs.”

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has not ruled out Junior Moors for Thursday’s game at Wigan despite the forward still wearing a protective boot after injuring an ankle during the leaders’ win against Huddersfield.

They will also check winger Joel Monaghan while fellow wideman Greg Minikin and loose forward Nathan Massey hope to prove their fitness and veteran prop Andy Lynch is hoping for a recall.

Hull FC forward Dean Hadley has extended his month-long loan spell at Wakefield Trinity by a further four weeks.