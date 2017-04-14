Tom Briscoe ready to deal with Hull FC’s pressure

LEEDS RHINOS winger Tom Briscoe knows his former side Hull FC will target him today expecting the former England international to be vulnerable.

Briscoe, who scored 90 tries in 148 games for the Airlie Birds before moving to Headingley in 2014, came under plenty of pressure in the 25-14 loss to Warrington Wolves last week.

Declan Patton and Kurt Gidley targeted Rhinos’ right side with their kicking game in a ploy that clearly helped end Leeds’ four-match winning run.

“Obviously, there were a couple of tries down there,” admitted Briscoe.

“Hull will be looking at the video and will have seen that.

“It’s down to me to be a little bit better in those areas and do as much as I can to stop those tries.

“I know from being involved with Hull this is always a game they get revved up for and they really look forward to putting in a good performance.

“The atmosphere and the crowd there is great, they have great support and I always enjoy going back there.”

Hull are fourth in Super League, one point and a place behind Leeds, but have a game in hand.

Obviously, that makes today’s match all the more important as Rhinos aim for a maximum haul over Easter – they host Widnes Vikings on Monday – to bolster hopes of challenging again.

I know from being involved with Hull this is always a game they get revved up for.

Briscoe, 27, said: “It is a tough period. Within two weeks you’ve got four games. We’ve got one in the Challenge Cup so there’s not as many points up for grabs for us, but it makes or breaks teams’ seasons.

“We’ll have a better understanding of how the table will look after the next two weeks.”

Leeds include Australian prop Keith Galloway for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury last September while second-row Stevie Ward also returns.

Former England back-row Carl Ablett drops out with a knee injury and centre Jimmy Keinhorst (hand) faces three months out.