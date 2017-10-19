Long-term lease puts Hunslet on sound footing for next 25 years

HUNSLET WILL remain at South Leeds Stadium for the next quarter of a century after agreeing a new lease with Leeds City Council.

The Kingstone Press League One club have been based at the stadium, part of the John Charles Centre for Sport, since 1995.

South Leeds Stadium

After leaving their previous Parkside home in 1973 Hunslet had spells playing out of Elland Road greyhound and football stadiums, Mount Pleasant, Batley and Bramley’s McLaren Field before moving into the new council-run venue.

Hunslet’s chief executive Martin Flynn has welcomed the new lease. He said: “We are delighted to have secured our home for the next 25 years and we can now start to look forward as a club.

“The club plays a big part in the south Leeds community and it was essential we remained at the stadium in the heart of south Leeds so that through our foundation we could continue to deliver our community programmes.”

He added: “I would like to thank councillor Kim Groves, club chairman Neil Hampshire and former chairman Steve Ball for all their hard work over the last few years.

“The negotiation process has been long and detailed and without their contribution we may have not got to such a positive outcome for Hunslet RLFC.

“I would also like to thank councillor James Lewis and the council’s executive board members for their support throughout this process.”

As reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post last week, the previous long-term lease expired in November, 2015 and a temporary arrangement was then put in place allowing the club continued use of the facility.

The new agreement grants Hunslet a 25-year contract, paying a minimum base rent which would be fixed for 10 years. If the club are promoted during that period the council will receive an agreed percentage of the income Hunslet may collect from the Rugby Football League, where this amount is greater than the base rent.

Along with the right to play up to 25 matches per season, the club will retain exclusive use of the club shop on site, office and bar.