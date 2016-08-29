Oldham 24 Sheffield Eagles 54: Off-pitch problems forgotten as Eagles soar once again

SHEFFIELD EAGLES put their off-field problems to one side as they boosted their play-off hopes with a 54-24 victory at Oldham.

Kieran Gill ran the length of the field and loanee Dave Hewitt scored against his parent club as Oldham, who could have moved into the top four with a win, established a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Sheffield responded strongly, however, as the financially troubled outfit ran in nine unanswered tries through Menzie Yere’s brace, Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Ben Blackmore, Mark Mexico, Mike Knowles, Matty Fozard, Nathan Chappell and Elliot Minchella.

Oldham’s Richard Lepori was sent off for fighting, although the visitors had already taken a 20-12 lead by that stage.

The hosts did manage to rally as Gill and Hewitt both doubled their tally in the closing minutes, but there was still time for Steve Thorpe to take Sheffield past the 50-point barrier.