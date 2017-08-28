Round-up: Dewsbury Rams slip up | Sheffield Eagles suffer in Toulouse

Have your say

Dewsbury Rams saw their five-match winning run come to an end as Swinton Lions gave themselves a Kingstone Press Championship survival lifeline with a 35-28 victory at Tetley’s Stadium.

Swinton dominated the first half and led 22-6 at one stage before Dewsbury threatened a fightback.

The Lions led after four minutes when centre Chris Hankinson scooted through a gap to score and then converted from wide out.

A fine passing move involving Dominic Speakman, Paul Sykes and Josh Guzdek resulted in Gareth Potts diving over and Sykes goaled.

Hankinson edged Swinton in front with a penalty before Mike Butt kicked ahead and Ben White won the race to touch down, Hankinson converting.

Josh Barlow forced his way over from acting half-back and Hankinson added his fourth goal and tagged on another penalty for a 22-6 lead.

Dewsbury struck back on the stroke of half-time as Speakman broke a tackle and held off a second defender before planting the ball down between the posts and Sykes converted.

A period of stalemate followed before a pulsating final quarter.

Ilias Bergal looked to have sealed victory when he leapt to gather White’s lovely crossfield kick to score in the corner.

Dewsbury hit back when Guzdek sent Lucas Waklshaw racing away for a try wide out to reduce the arrears to 26-16.

Hanshaw kicked another penalty and White slotted over a drop goal but Aaron Brown then broke through to crash over before Sam Day crossed direct from a tap penalty, with Sykes adding both goals.

Dewsbury were pulled up for a knock on and Ben Austin crashed over between the posts and Hankinson kicked his seventh goal to seal victory.

Sheffield Eagles suffered another loss in the Championship Shield, going down 32-16 to a strong Toulouse outfit. The Eagles’ preparations were hit hard with late bookings resulting in flying in on the day of the game.