Rugby League World Cup: Jonny Lomax relishing chance to tackle the Kangaroos

England coach Wayne Bennett expects Jonny Lomax to be in contention for Friday’s World Cup opener against Australia but the St Helens full-back knows from bitter experience not to build his hopes.

Lomax had the rugby league world at his feet as a youngster, especially after appearing in back-to-back Grand Finals in 2010 and 2011, but serious knee injuries wrecked his seasons in 2014 and 2015 and forced him into a dark place.

Lomax is accustomed to battling adversity. He is renowned for the skull cap he has worn ever since sustaining a head injury playing for his school, which resulted in him having to undergo emergency open skull surgery in order to relieve the pressure on his brain.

He battled back from his latest setbacks to regain full fitness in 2016 and was rewarded with a first England cap against France before keeping the No 1 jersey for the Four Nations Series.

“That was a bonus, as well as an honour and privilege,” said Lomax. “It was something I thought I’d never get to do, having had the setbacks I have.

“I just wanted to get back on the field and enjoy playing my rugby again. To be able to pull on the England shirt was a proud moment and being able to share that with my missus and family that had been through the lows with me was fantastic.”

Lomax took advantage of the absence of Sam Tomkins and Zak Hardaker to earn the England No 1 jersey in 2016, but he was forced to miss the mid-season Test against Samoa through injury and wondered if it might have counted against him when it came to the World Cup.

“I try not to over-think things any more,” he said. “The World Cup was at the back of my mind but I take things week by week because you don’t know what’s around the corner.

“I’ve done it in the past where I’ve looked ahead and something’s gone wrong and it’s devastating. It’s not always a smooth road, it’s up and down and you’ve just got to deal with what’s thrown at you. That’s why I deal with the immediate.”

Lomax sat out Friday’s warm-up match against a Combined Affiliated States team with a minor hamstring injury carried over from St Helens’ play-off defeat at Castleford.

But, if he gets the nod to face the Kangaroos in Melbourne on Friday, the 27-year-old will go up against an adversary who has probably gone through the same range of emotions in 2017.

Billy Slater missed the Four Nations with a serious shoulder injury that threatened to end his career, but he made a successful recovery in time to win back his Origin place and, after playing a key role in Melbourne’s Grand Final triumph, was an automatic pick for the Kangaroos.

“I suppose he was in a similar situation to me at the beginning of this year,” said Lomax. “I looked to see if he was in the squad. It would be an honour to take the same field as him.”

Ireland, meanwhile, will be playing with a smile on their faces in the World Cup, according to Castleford-born coach Mark Aston.

The Irish are among the 500-1 rank outsiders but Aston is confident they can make their mark in their group games against Italy, Papua New Guinea and Wales.

Sunday’s game against the Azzurri will be 12 months to the day since Ireland’s last match, a 70-16 victory over Russia in Bray that secured them a trip to Australia, but Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Aston says his team are happy to play the cards they are dealt.

“It’s not a level playing field,” he said. “Ireland has got no money so we can’t do anything, it’s tough.

“When we played in the 2013 World Cup we went into camp nine days before the first game because that’s when you get paid from. England had a week’s high- altitude training in South Africa.

“That’s part of the motivation for us. It keeps our feet on the ground and enables us to say look, nobody gives us a chance of being successful because they make it difficult for us. We get strength from that.

“Nobody is going to get rich playing for Ireland. They know that from minute one. That makes us stronger as a group. They’re playing for pride and the passion that we have all put into this.”

Ireland, who faced daunting group games against England, Fiji and Australia in the last World Cup, have been bolstered by the additions of Grand Final winner Brad Singleton and Londoner Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Aston has also included four domestic players in his 24-man squad and is drawing on his experiences of touring with Great Britain in 1992 to ensure there is a productive blend, allowing the senior players to set the standards.

“My experience with Great Britain will live with me for a long time,” said Aston.

“I thought Mal Reilly and Phil Larder were amazing in how to handle people.

“This is not a chore, it’s enjoyable and why wouldn’t it be?”