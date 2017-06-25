Search

Sheffield Eagles 18 Hull KR 40: Two-try Carney stars on debut for Robins

Justin Carney grabbed two tries on debut to help Championship leaders Hull KR beat Sheffield Eagles.

The Robins ran in eight tries to confirm their place in the end-of-season Qualifiers.

Victory never looked in doubt as Hull KR romped into a 24-0 half-time lead.

And despite an improve second-half from the Eagles - with tries from Elliott Minchella, Kyle Trout and Liam Johnson - the hosts were well beaten.

Robins’ other tries came from Chris Clarkson, Jake Butler-Fleming, Nick Scruton, Ryan Shaw, Shaun Lunt and Zach Dockar-Clay, Jamie Ellis kicking four goals.

“We did some good things today,” said Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens. “I was fairly happy with the result but there are a number of things we could have executed better. Our defence in the second half was quite soft with a few of the boys bumped off tackles. The players were disappointed with that themselves but on a positive note we started the game really strong again.

“We broke in a new half back today with Liam Harris and gave Justin Carney his debut.

“Harris hasn’t played at this level before but it was a great introduction for him and he had to work hard.

“It was a good steady game from Carney. He was patient, didn’t try too hard or come up with any real errors.

“His first try was a very strong finish and showed what he can do, but I don’t expect him to do that every week.”

Sheffield: Owens, Millar, Flynn, Spedding, Blackmore, Brown, Marginet, Wheeldon, Fozard, Richards, Trout, Hope, Minchella. Substitutes: Burns, Mexico, Johnson, Wilson.

Hull K R: Dockar-Clay, Cockayne, Shaw, Salter, Carney, Harris, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Jewitt, Addy, Clarkson, Kavanagh. Substitutes: Butler-Fleming, Johnson, Clark, Moss.

Referee: N Bennett (RFL).

