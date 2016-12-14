Sheffield Eagles move up M1 to Wakefield Trinity

Sheffield Eagles will play their home games at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue Stadium in 2017.

It is a fourth change in ground in as many years since leaving Don Valley Stadium at the end of 2013.

The financially-struggling Championship club played at Sheffield’s Owlerton Stadium, then Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium before operating from Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park last season.

However, this is the first time the Eagles have had to move out of South Yorkshire to continue.

Sheffield general manager Liam Claffey said: “We’d like to thank everyone at Wakefield Trinity, and especially chairman Michael Carter for supporting us and making this move a reality.

“Wakefield have been fantastic from the outset and very helpful and accommodating during what has been a very difficult time for the club.

“We explored all options in Sheffield and further afield in the South Yorkshire region and there was sadly nothing available to us.

“It’s disappointing that with the stadiums and facilities we have on offer in Sheffield that no one could support the club during what has been and remains a very difficult period, to ensure we remain in the city.

“We are sure our supporters will appreciate our predicament and support the temporary move before we finally get a permanent home in the city.”

Eagles will play matches on Sunday afternoons at Belle Vue with a 3pm kick off, subject to RFL approval.

Four of their home fixtures - Toulouse Olympique (February 12), Featherstone Rovers (March 12), Dewsbury Rams (April 17) and Halifax (June 11) currently clash with Trinity fixtures.

Carter said; “Wakefield Trinity are delighted to assist the Eagles on this matter.

“Having struggled with numerous ground issues ourselves, we know how difficult running a rugby league can be, and we will do all we can, to make Belle Vue a home for the Eagles in this coming season.

“I look forward to watching the Eagles play at Belle Vue this coming year when time permits, and can only thank all the officers at the Eagles for making this an easy process.”

Sheffield will be working with Wakefield and the away opposition in the coming weeks to secure alternative times and dates for the fixtures and these will be announced in due course.

Due to the move, season tickets prices having been reduced and will be priced at £180 for Adults, £150 for Concessions and £25 for Under 16’s.

Subsidised travel is being explored and information will be announced in due course.