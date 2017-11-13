Yorkshire round-up: Derby honours for Sheffield Tigers and Huddersfield

Henri Packard and Jamie Broadley starred as Sheffield Tigers turned around a 25-point deficit to win 53-33 at Wharfedale in National Two North.

Winger Packard crossed early on to open the scoring but Wharfedale took control to hold a 26-8 advantage at the break, extending it to 33-8 just after half-time.

But Tigers chalked up seven unanswered tries after the break, centre Broadley scoring and Mark Ireland converting before Greg Mellor’s converted score reduced the gap further.

Two tries in quick succession from Packard saw him complete the hat-trick and put Tigers 34-33 to the good and they were not done there, Broadley grabbing his second soon after.

Packard then crossed for the fourth time to put the visitors in control before Broadley secured his hat-trick late on to wrap up the visitors’ fifth straight league victory, which takes them into eighth place while Wharfedale remain bottom.

Huddersfield made it three wins in their last four in the division’s other Yorkshire derby, claiming a 31-16 victory at Sheffield’s Abbeydale base.

A second-minute penalty from fly-half Jonny West got Huddersfield up and running early, but the next-to-the-bottom hosts replied with two penalties of their own, scrum-half Steve Depledge putting Sheffield ahead.

Back-row Lewis Bradley crossed with West adding the extras to restore the visitors’ lead on 14 minutes, one they would hold until six minutes after the restart when full-back Fergus Wood’s try gave Sheffield an 11-10 lead.

However, three successful penalties in the space of five minutes from Huddersfield’s replacement kicker Harry Davey put them in control before winger Danny Grainger crossed to make the score 24-11.

Lewis Bowman scored a try for Sheffield, but Huddersfield second- row Adam Malthouse powered through in the last minute to seal the points.

Otley went down 38-15 at home against Hinckley.

Hull Ionians produced a second-half fightback but came up just short as they fell to a 27-26 defeat at Caldy in National One and are now fourth from bottom.

Ionians led after 15 minutes, centre John Allott going over for a 5-3 lead.

That was as good as it got in the first half, though, as tries from Nicholas Royle, John Delwyn Jones and Josiah Dickson put Caldy 22-5 ahead at the break.

Back-row James Sanderson crossed on 47 minutes to give Ionians hope before No 8 Lewis Wilson went over, one conversion apiece from Chris Bell and Isaac Green cutting the lead to three points.

Caldy full-back Gavin Johnson’s try six minutes from time put the tie beyond Ionians, but replacement forward Benjamin Stephenson forced his way over at the close to ensure the visitors left Merseyside with two bonus points.

Battling Harrogate were 13-10 ahead at half-time, but they lost out 32-16 to N orth Premier leaders Preston Grasshoppers.

An early try from No 8 Jonny Coser was converted by Luke White, who also kicked three penalties.

Hull beat Yorkshire rivals Ilkley 31-25, while Sandal were just edged out 34-30 at home against Kendal, but salvaged two bonus points from the match.

Morley were beaten 19-12 at home by Rossendale, while Pocklington suffered a 66-0 defeat at Lymm.

West Leeds beat North One East leaders Penrith 37-5, running in five tries in an emphatic victory.

Full-back Sean Quaid scored twice, and winger Danny Booth, captain and centre Sam Neave and prop Dwayne Smith also touched down. Dale Breakwell kicked three conversions and two penalties to complete the win.

Driffield got the better of Yorkshire rivals Malton and Norton, running out 25-22 victors in a close match which saw both sides score four tries, while Cleckheaton beat Huddersfield YMCA 31-13 in the day’s other derby match.