WakeFIELD TRINITY and Castleford Tigers get Round 21 of Super League up and running with Thursday night’s derby clash at Belle Vue, while Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants take to the field on Friday night, with Leeds Rhinos waiting until Sunday afternoon.

To get you in the mood for the match action, Dave Craven is back with all the team news, odds and predictions for Yorkshire’s clubs. See if you agree and post your comments at the bottom of the page.