Ulugia and Aston keep Featherstone on course

FEATHERSTONE maintained their Championship top-four bid with a six-try display.

Centre Chris Ulugia scored two tries and on-loan half-back Cory Aston kicked seven goals as Rovers moved back level on points with second-placed Toulouse by making it seven wins from nine league games.

Chris Ulugia

Rovers made a shaky start when when Anthony Thackeray was sin-binned for a trip and the Broncos made the most of the extra man when Api Pewhairangi put in Jarrod Sammut who added the first of his three goals.

Thackeray quickly made amends on his return when his towering kick created a touchdown for John Davies.

Then Aston, James Lockwood and Michael Knowles made the opening for Ulugia to score his first and Luke Briscoe sent Aston darting over.

Broncos hit back early in the second-half when Featherstone failed to deal with Sammut’s kick and Vitale Roqica scooped up the loose ball to score.

Dom Brambani

However, Rovers then struck a crucial blow in the 51st minute when Andy Bostock stormed over from Mattty Wildie’s pass.

They quickly shot further ahead when Thackeray sent in Ulugia for his second.

London’s James Cunningham picked up a loose ball to score but the visitors finished well beaten.

Broncos substitute Lewis Foster was sin-binned in the 76th minute for a high tackle on Briscoe who crossed at the corner two minutes later.

Matty Wildie makes a break for Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Ulugia, Taulapapa, Briscoe; Thackeray, Aston; Bostock, Carlile, Baldwinson, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Griffin, Wildie, Cooper, Oledzki.

London Broncos: Kear; Williams, Hellewell, Purtell, Dixon; Sammut, Pewhairangi; Gee, Cunningham, Evans, Harrison, Garside, Pitts. Subs: Foster, Davis, Ioane, Roqica.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).

Attendance: 2,509.