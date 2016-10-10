Search

Video: Unlucky Joe Westerman forced to suffer another body blow as Warrington lose Grand Final

0
Have your say

FOR Joe Westerman, his worst rugby league moment was eclipsed for the second time in less than two months on Saturday.

The former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC loose-forward was helpless yet again as Warrington Wolves lost the Grand Final 12-6 against Wigan Warriors.

Warrington Wolves' Joe Westerman is tackled by Wigan Warriors George Williams at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA.

Warrington Wolves' Joe Westerman is tackled by Wigan Warriors George Williams at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA.

The agonising defeat – Wire led 6-2 at half-time – came just six weeks after the League Leaders’ Shield winners squandered a 10-0 lead to fall against Hull in the Challenge Cup final.

“I said to you guys at the start of the week Wembley was probably the worst I’ve ever felt after a game but this has just topped it, I think,” conceded Westerman.

“Once again to be in control of a game and let it slip like that is heartbreaking.

“Wigan played well. As a supporter it must have been pretty good to watch.

Joe Westerman, in his Hull FC days. Picture: Steve Riding.

Joe Westerman, in his Hull FC days. Picture: Steve Riding.

“It was end-to-end, we were down there, they were in our end.

“If you look at attitude, we have that – everyone put their full body on the line – but just once again it’s one of those ... not good enough.”

If Ryan Atkins had managed to touch down in the 54th minute rather than spill in a desperate five-man tackle from Wigan, Warrington could have been 12-2 up.

Instead, their opponents scored seconds later to level at 6-6 and, ultimately, ground Westerman’s side out of the game.

Joe Westerman: Suffered two final blows as Warrington came off second-best again.

Joe Westerman: Suffered two final blows as Warrington came off second-best again.

“You can’t look at that,” insisted the Castleford-born England international. “They just rolled us a bit too quick through the middle.

“They had a game plan to roll us, quick play-the-balls, get in our half, kick it and keep us at our end and they did it well.

“I thought we did our game-plan pretty well, too, and Dec Patton once again was outstanding for us.

“But we just didn’t finish a few tries, a few chances … Yeah … another loss. We have to look at it now and get it right for next year.”

Back to the top of the page