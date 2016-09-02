Bradford Bulls sign Walton from Wakefield Trinity

BRADFORD Bulls have signed Wakefield Trinity Wildcats back-row/centre Jason Walton for 2017.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year-deal at the Provident Stadium and will join his new team-mates after the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Walton has made 18 appearances for the Wildcats so far this campaign.

“Jason’s had a strong season with Wakefield, so we’re lucky to have obtained his services,” said Bulls head coach Rohan Smith, sponsored In Memory of Joyce Dobby. “He’s a player with good leg speed and likes a collision, so we’re looking forward to those aspects of his game being added to our group.

“Jason’s looking for a greater role within a team and wants to be a real feature of the club going forward. So we’re looking for some leadership and maturity from him in the coming seasons.”

The former England youth representative began his career with Super League Salford Red Devils, before moving on to Batley Bulldogs, where he made over 100 appearances.

After four years with the Bulldogs, Walton returned to Salford. He then moved on to London Broncos, before signing for Rohan Smith’s father Brian at the Wildcats.

“I enjoyed playing under Brian because he rated me and showed faith in me,” said Walton. “I’m looking forward to working with Rohan and hopefully I can show him what I can do as well.

“I always admired the Bulls as I was growing up and I’m really looking forward to finally playing for them.

“From speaking to Rohan and hearing his ideas, I’m certainly confident about next season.”

Rohan Smith added: “My Dad spoke highly of his ethic and his willingness to train hard.

“He’s earned his opportunities from week-to-week at Wakefield and has had a good season on the back of that approach.

“We’re looking forward to getting him going.”