Chester stays calm over  top-four chase

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester insists “there’s no panic” at Belle Vue as the club chase a top-four spot in Super League.

Wakefield will finish the regular season with home advantage in three of their last four fixtures as they look to clinch a maiden semi-final spot.

Trinity dropped out of the top four after a three-match losing run but coach Chester insists there is still everything to play for.

“There’s no panic,” Chester, whose side host Warrington, said. “We’re in a good position at the moment.

“We don’t want to make losing a habit. We’ve lost two league games and a Challenge Cup tie and it’s important to try to build some more momentum going into the Super 8s. We’ve got a good opportunity to do that with the home games we’ve got coming up.

“We don’t feel we’re far away, we feel we’ve a good enough squad to get in the top four. With Leeds winning last night, it’s important that we try and get a result to give us that bit more breathing space between us and that fifth spot.”

Warrington are in desperate need of points to climb out of the bottom four after a season that has surprised most people, including Chester.

“Looking at their side and the internationals they’ve got in there, it is a surprise but they showed some real positive signs at the weekend against Catalans,” Chester said. “They will be full of confidence.”

New Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara knows that time is fast running out for his club’s top-eight hopes as he prepares to take charge of his first home game.

He has just four games left to avoid being embroiled in a relegation dogfight via the Qualifiers, starting with today’s visit of bottom club Leigh to Perpignan.

“It’s out of our hands, we are where we are,” McNamara said.

“We’ve put ourselves in this situation.”