Chester thrilled to have captured Caton-Brown

YOU will not find Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester asking any questions about how he got his hands on prolific Mason Caton-Brown.

The electric winger now has 14 tries in just 11 games for Trinity after scoring a hat-trick against Salford Red Devils – the club who let the Londoner leave at the end of last season. Fittingly, Caton-Brown’s third was the crucial score in the 76th minute as Wakefield battled back for a second time to claim victory at their second-placed opponents.

Mason Caton-Brown scores opening try.

Asked if he was surprised Salford released the former London Bronco, who is making his mark after a season-ending injury to Tom Johnstone, Chester said: “I don’t know the ins and outs of why he left Salford. But I am glad he’s playing for Wakefield Trinity and not them.

“Caton-Brown has got pace to burn and he’s had to wait for his opportunity.

“He is an outstanding young British talent and I’m pleased that he’s playing some good footy.”

The same can be said for all of Chester’s squad currently as they not only ended Salford’s seven match winning run but stretched their own sequence to that lofty number and rose to joint-third.

Having come from 20-0 behind to win at champions Wigan Warriors last Monday, here they initially had a 16-0 lead built up inside 39 minutes.

Salford finally got off the mark in the last seconds of the first period and looked to have taken control when leading 18-16 and then 24-22. But Wakefield hit back twice and Chester admitted: “There is plenty of character in this side.

“I say it every week.

“It was a really good team performance in tough circumstances.

“We played for the full 80 minutes – even with five minutes to go we still had that belief that we could get over the top of them.”