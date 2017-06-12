Chris Chester backs Wakefield Trinity to bounce back after derby loss to Leeds Rhinos

COACH Chris Chester had no complaints after seeing Wakefield Trinity’s seven-match winning run brought to an end.

Trinity led 10-0 after 11 minutes against Leeds Rhinos, but could not build on their good start and were pipped 18-16.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester

They had opportunities and enough territory to snatch the game, but a series of mistakes let Leeds off the hook.

“We made too many errors in the second half,” reflected Chester. “But I can’t be too critical of the boys. I thought they dug in and worked hard, but it was two tired teams.

“Leeds probably edged it, I thought their forward pack was outstanding and Kallum Watkins and Danny McGuire caused us a few problems on the right-edge.

“We competed well, but we just fell short. They were the better side, but we will learn from it and come back stronger.”

Chester felt both teams were still feeling the effects of the recent spell of three games in a week.

“It has been tough for both sides,” he said. “We have got six or seven blokes who played 80 minutes in all three games and I’m sure Leeds are the same.

“Both teams were running on empty in the second half. But I am disappointed, we had an opportunity when we were two points up to go for a goal.

“We were screaming to go for the two points, but we didn’t get (the message) out there quick enough and we ended up losing the game by two points, but I will cop that one.”

Joel Moon goes for the line to score Leeds Rhinos' fourth try against Wakefield Trinit. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The positive for Chester was Dean Hadley’s strong return from a fractured cheekbone. Mitch Allgood was back after recovering from a broken hand, but David Fifita suffered a knee injury. Fellow front-row Craig Huby was rested and will return in Thursday’s Challenge Cup tie at Salford.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott said: “Defence got us the game. I thought we were very challenging in offense, but we lost some possession and you’ve certainly got to give Wakefield some credit – they scrambled near their tryline extremely well.

“Sometimes when you lose possession it’s not because you are loose with your skill, they put their bodies in front and defended a couple of big plays from us.”