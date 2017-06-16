Chris Chester backs Wakefield Trinity to respond positively

AS DISAPPOINTED as he was with their Challenge Cup performance, Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester is confident their Super League form will not disintegrate as it did after last year’s exit from the famous knockout competition.

The West Yorkshire club were well beaten on Thursday by a Salford side who reached the semi-finals for the first time in 19 years.

Their rivals are now just 80 minutes away from their first Wembley appearance since losing to Castleford in 1969.

Wakefield were defeated 30-6 although the damage was far more emphatic – they trailed 30-0 after just 48 minutes – and it brought back painful memories of last season’s heavy Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves.

Back then, that signalled the start of a spectacular unravelling of Trinity’s campaign; they would win just one of their remaining 11 fixtures.

Wakefield are currently just two points behind second-placed Salford in Super League with plenty still to play for so it is imperative they do not suffer a simillar re-action.

But Chester said: “This is a totally different group, a lot stronger than it was 12 months ago.

“I’m confident that won’t happen again.

“It’s important we don’t lose focus and make sure losing doesn’t become a habit like it was last year. But I am sure these guys can turn it around.”

He added: “It was tough to take but take nothing away from Salford. I thought they could have scored more points than they did, and from minute one to minute 80 they totally dominated.

“We got beaten in every facet of the game. The injuries certainly don’t help. We’re down to 15 or 16 fit players having lost a few the day before and then Bill Tupou in the warm-up.

“Ashley Gibson and Adam Walker probably shouldn’t have played eother but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. We were pretty poor.”