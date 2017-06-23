Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity: Dean Hadley’s plea to play falls on deaf ears

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s on-loan Dean Hadley unsuccessfully pleaded with Hull FC coach Lee Radford to let him face his parent club tonight.

The combative second-row has played all 12 of his games this season in Wakefield colours after being loaned out on a month-to-month basis by the Airlie Birds.

Hull don’t want him to play although he texted Radders and asked to play but he said ‘no chance!’ Chris Chester on Dean Hadley’s request to face parent club, Hull FC.

He faces competition from the likes of Mark Minichiello, Sika Manu, Danny Washbrook and Jordan Thompson at the KCOM Stadium where Trinity head this evening.

But the Hull-born 24 year-old has been an integral part of Chris Chester’s Wakefield side as they rose up into the top-five and he was keen to show Radford first-hand his quality.

“Dean is ineligible as part of the agreement,” explained Chester, when discussing his squad.

“Hull don’t want him to play although he texted Radders and asked to play but he said ‘no chance!’

“Danny Kirmond has had surgery on a bit of a meniscus tear.

“We thought we could manage him until the end of the year but decided we’d get him sorted so that’s around four to six weeks which ties in with Jacob Miller coming back and a few others.”

With both second-rows Kirmond and Hadley missing tonight, Wakefield will be tested but Chester expects his side to perform and replace his former club in the top-four.

Admittedly, Wakefield were knocked out of the Challenge Cup 30-6 at Salford last Thursday but that means they have had three extra days’ preparation given Hull had to wait until Sunday to defeat Castleford.

Chester said: “We’ve spoke about how much energy that game may have taken out of Hull especially with the heat and conditions. It’s one thing we shouldn’t get beaten on come Friday is energy and effort.

“If we have those two things, I’m confident we’ll get a result. There were some tough words which needed to be said after Salford but we put it to bed Monday.”