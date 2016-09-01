Injury-hit Harrison in belated Trinity debut

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Chris Chester is relishing the chance to see Ben Harrison make his belated debut and first appearance in almost a year.

The highly-rated forward joined on loan from Warrington Wolves in July but is only now ready to take to the field against Castleford Tigers tonight.

Experienced Harrison, 28, has played more than 200 games for Warrington including three Challenge Cup final wins and two Grand Final appearances.

However, he had ankle, wrist and knee surgery during the off-season and has not played since at St Helens last September.

Chester said: “Obviously he’s going to be a little bit rusty as it’s his first game in 12 months.

“But he’s worked very hard at Warrington and trained very well here at Wakefield. Had the Widnes game been here he’d have probably played in that but neither us nor Warrington wanted to risk him on the 4G pitch over there. But Ben will make his debut and he is a fantastic player who I’ve admired for a lot of years.

“He’ll add a different dimension to our pack and it’s nice to have some genuine front-rows back, too. We’ve lost David Fifita to a one-game ban and were down to Tina Arona, Nick Scruton and Andy Yates.

“But we’ve got Mika Simon back, Scott Anderson and Ben, too so we have some grunt up front which we’ve probably not had for the last four to six weeks.”

Struggling Wakefield have lost their last five matches, much of their swagger when Chester first took over in March now gone.

He admitted: “We need to finish the season on a high. We’re looking for our first Super 8s win and I’m expecting a good display.

“I really admire the way Cas’ have played especially given the injuries they had at the start.

“I like how they throw it around and Daryl (Powell) is a very clever coach who has them playing very attractive football and doing very, very well.”