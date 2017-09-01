Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chris Chester ready for ‘massive’ test

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are four games away from the season’s most unlikely achievement, but coach Chris Chester concedes they have no margin for error.

Trinity, who visit Salford Red Devils tonight, are fourth in the Super-8s and on course for a semi-final appearance just two years after featuring in the ‘£1m game’.

But they are only one point clear of St Helens and Wigan Warriors – who meet this evening – and two ahead of Salford, meaning they can’t afford to suffer any slip-ups.

Chester described tonight’s game as “massive” and warned: “If we don’t win, we will drop to at least fifth.

“We have got to win and we are intent on going there to win and putting in a performance.”

Trinity completed a league double over Salford, but were heavily beaten there in the Challenge Cup.

“We weren’t great that night, but we played pretty well against them in the league and we will be trying to replicate that,” added Chester.

“We have got to make sure we start well. We are looking for a good, solid performance.

“They are very, very difficult to beat at home, but we have just got to focus on ourselves and make sure we come away with the result.”

Joe Arundel is available after recovering from injury and Scott Grix and James Hasson, who missed the defeat at Castleford two weeks ago, are also in contention. That gives Chester a welcome selection headache and he admitted: “I have got some decisions to make on who starts in the centres and on the wings.”

Kyle Wood (ankle) remains on the casualty list, but Tyler Randell, an Australian hooker signed from Newcastle Knights, has been included in Trinity’s initial 19-man squad and is poised to make his debut.

“He is looking very good,” said Chester. “He is a good kid to have in the dressing room, he is hard-working and he reminds me a bit of how (Wigan hooker) Michael McIlorum plays.

“He is a tough kid, he has got some really good deception out of dummy-half and he looks the part. We aren’t expecting miracles off him (tonight), but with Woody out it is good to be able to bring in somebody like him.”