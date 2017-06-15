Salford v Wakefield Trinity: Matty Ashurst is hoping for change of luck in Challenge Cup

FOR SOMEONE who hails from Wigan, Wakefield Trinity’s Matty Ashurst has not had much luck in the Challenge Cup.

The in-form second-row recalls how his first Wembley final as a child, during a success-laden era when that was Wigan’s second home, was in 1998 – when Sheffield Eagles stunned the Cherry and Whites with the biggest upset in the competition’s history.

Ashurst hoped to get to Wembley himself last season only to miss Wakefield’s semi-final against Warrington with injury.

That was perhaps not a bad thing; Chris Chester’s side were eviscerated 56-12.

They will hope to reach the last four again tonight, though, when they head to Salford Red Devils, the club Ashurst left to join Trinity at the end of 2014.

The West Yorkshire club is certainly in a much better state to hopefully push on for a first visit to Wembley since 1978 even if they did lose 18-16 at home to Leeds Rhinos last Saturday.

For all that was a disappointment, it was their first loss after a run of seven successive wins that had catapulted them up into the top-four bracket.

One of the victories along the way was a 34-24 success at second-placed Salford just 11 days ago which will further encourage Chester’s side.

Ashurst, 27, told The Yorkshire Post: “We let ourselves down a bit in that semi last year. I didn’t get to play in it either. I played every round but then got injured the week before so I was a bit gutted

“We went there a little under-strength and didn’t do ourselves justice. Hopefully, if we get past Salford, we’ll go do a better job next time.

“I was about eight when I went to Wembley as a fan – and Wigan lost to Sheffield!

“I have grown up with the Challenge Cup, though, and Wigan doing well in it. It’d be a dream come true if I could get to Wembley and hopefully I can with Wakey.”

Salford’s stunning season has taken a slight dip somewhat of late given they followed up that home loss to Wakefield – their first defeat in eight games – with a 34-10 home reverse against Hull FC last Friday.

But Ashurst, who spent three seasons with the City Reds after starting his career at St Helens, maintained: “I don’t think there’ll be a lot of pressure on them.

“The cup is a different competition and everyone will be fresh and looking forward to this the same as us.

“Obviously, they won’t be happy with two home defeats so we will have to be on our game to get the job done.

“It was a good performance over there. Both sides were a bit fatigued on the back of a ‘second Easter’ period but they’ll be out for revenge and will come out strong.

“They are a good side and that game the other week could easily have gone another way just as ours could have done against Leeds last week. We won’t be too disheartened by that loss.

“I really enjoyed my time at Salford. I went there for some regular rugby and really enjoyed it but I’m loving it at Wakefield now and it’s probably the most I’ve ever enjoyed it in my career.”

Such is Ashurst’s form this term, with his stellar hard-hitting 80 minute displays in Wakefield’s back-row, that there has been talk from some peers that he should be in the England reckoning.

“I don’t know – there’s a lot of quality players in the England back-row so I’d have to be playing really well to shift any of those,” he said.

“But I’m just concentrating for Wakey, trying to play well week-in, week-out for them.

“Hopefully if I can keep doing that we can keep going up the table and hopefully go further in the Cup, too.

“Doing 80 minutes is tough but I like doing that. And I’m happy doing it, too.”